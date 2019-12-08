Bradford Defeats Indian Trail; Improves to 3-0

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI—The Bradford Red Devils beat the Indian Trail Hawks 84-73.

Da’Quante Sawyer led the Red Devils with 26 points while Jeremiah Suber led the Hawks with 24.

The Hawks play at Franklin on Tuesday. Bradford hosts Oak Creek Tuesday.

In the girls match up earlier in the night: Bradford 54, Kenosha Indian Trail 47

Elsewhere: Boys: Wilmot 81, Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 69

Girls: Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 84, Saint Thomas More 59

Girls: Racine Case 77, Kenosha Tremper 39

Girls: Wilmot 77, Westosha Central 50