Bradford Defeats Indian Trail; Other Tuesday Finals

Peter Serzant, WLIP Sports

KENOSHA, WI—The Bradford Red Devils defeated the Indian Trail Hawks 57-53.

The Hawks were able to make a push in the second half, pulling within two points after trailing by as many as eight.

Bradford used a late foul to put the game out of reach and improve to 11-4 overall and 5-3 in the Southeast Conference.

They remain a game behind Racine Case. Indian Trail is 4-4 and 6-7 overall.

Elsewhere…Burlington Catholic Central 51 St Joe’s 46; Case 98 Tremper 76; Shoreland 65 Salam 43; Waukesha West 54 Central 48.

Girls: Indian Trail 44 Bradford 40; St Joe’s 69 B.C.C. 26; Union Grove 60 Shoreland 31; Case 75 Tremper 30.