Bradford Football Draws No 1 Seed; Franklin Forfeits Due to Covid

MADISON, WI (WLIP)–The High School Football quads have been released but already there’s been a shake up in the bracket.

Bradford is a number one seed and hosts number four Oak Creek. The winner plays the winner of No 2 Milwaukee Marquette and No 3 Nicolet next Friday. Indian Trail will play at Mukwonago as a four seed.

Elsewhere…Shoreland is a four seed in D-4 and plays at Lake Country Lutheran. In D-5 No 2 St Joe’s hosts No 3 Christian Life.

Franklin-ranked near the top in the state-has forfeited their matchup with Menomonee Falls as their district has canceled all athletic activities due to Covid-19.

We’ll have the game between Bradford and Oak Creek Friday Night….6:45 here on AM 1050 WLIP.