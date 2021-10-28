Bradford High School Receives Shooting Threat; No Incident Reported

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Bradford High School was briefly on lockdown this morning after the school received an anonymous threatening voicemail.

It stated that a school shooting would happen at 8 AM and was received at 7:15 this morning. Students were kept in their classes during the first hour-until about 8:20 AM. Kenosha Police were notified and swept the school as well as securing all entrances.

Doors and windows will continually be monitored throughout the day. No incidents were reported and classes continue as normal.

Parents who show ID can pick their student up early today and the school is offering counseling services to anyone who needs additional support.