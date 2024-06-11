Bradford High School Softball Team Celebrates 2024 Division 1 State Championship with Parade

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Bradford High School softball team is celebrating their victory as the 2024 Division 1 State Softball Champions with a parade.

The celebration will commence Wednesday at the Fireside Restaurant and Lounge, located at 2801 30th Avenue.

The parade begins at 5 PM.

From there, the parade will head south to 29th Street, turn west, and then proceed south on 39th Avenue to the Bradford parking lot.

The community is invited to join in the festivities and honor the champions.