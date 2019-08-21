Bradford Stabbing Suspect Faces Witness Intimidation Charges

KENOSHA, WI—The Kenosha teen accused of killing a classmate at school now faces new charges.

17 year old Timothy Carson is now charged with witness intimidation after allegedly threatening another 17 year old who was to testify at trial. That witness was picked up a separate charge and kept in a nearby cell to Carson.

According to the criminal complaint, Carson allegedly told the witness that he would hurt him and his family if he testified.

Carson is also charged with second degree intentional homicide for the April 2017 stabbing death of Dez’jon Taylor in the Bradford High School study hall room. Carson’s defense apparently plans to argue self-defense at trial.

Carson and Taylor had a series of disputes, and Taylor reportedly punched Carson before the latter allegedly stabbed the other teen.

No new trial date has been set.