Bradford Stabbing Suspect To Be Charged As An Adult

KENOSHA, WI–The Bradford stabbing suspect will officially be tried as an adult. Timothy Carson was 15 when he allegedly stabbed Dezjon Taylor during the school day at Bradford High School on April 25th last year.

The stabbing happened in the study hall room. Taylor reportedly punched Carson during a confrontation between the two, and Carson allegedly stabbed Taylor in retaliation.

After he was fatally injured Taylor left the room and collapsed in the hallway. Carson appealed being charged as an adult because of his age at the time of the incident.

The judge in the case denied that motion and so Carson will officially be arraigned as an adult.