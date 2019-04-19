Bradford Stabbing Trial Delayed

KENOSHA,WI—The trial of the teen accused of stabbing another student to death at Bradford High School nearly two years ago has another delay in his trial.

Timothy Carson was 15 years old and a freshman at Bradford when he allegedly stabbed Dez’Jon Taylor in the study hall room at Bradford after an on-going dispute between the two.

Carson claims self defense in the incident, claiming that Taylor threatened him previously. The latest delay in the case is due to the prosecution needing more time to secure an expert witness to testify.

The trial is now set to begin in August.