Bradford Stabbing Trial Set For October

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—The Kenosha teen who allegedly stabbed a fellow classmate while at school is now scheduled to stand trial in October.

18 year old Timothy Carson allegedly stabbed 15 year old Dez’Jon Taylor in the Bradford study hall room in April 2017. Taylor later died from his injuries after he collapsed in the school hallway.

The trial was delayed for a number of reasons over the past several years, including failed motions to move the case to juvenile court.

Carson was 15 at the time of the stabbing, but was automatically charged as an adult due to the seriousness of the crime. The trial is set to get underway October 12th.