Bradford Teacher On Leave For Allegedly Using Racial Slur

KENOSHA, WI–A Bradford High School teacher is on paid leave after reportedly using a racial slur during class. The incident happened on November 29th and was caught on video. In a statement KUSD says that they were only made aware of the incident yesterday and opened an investigation. No further details have officially been released.

Students in the class told channel 58 that the incident began with a student using a slur against another student in the class. The teacher allegedly chimed in and said that she knew of a person who was comfortable with the language in the past and therefore allowed it.

KUSD says that no additional details can be released due to personal privacy issues.