Bradford Teacher Resigns

KENOSHA, WI–The Bradford High School teacher who was suspended for allegedly using a racial slur in class has resigned. The school board accepted the teacher’s resignation at last night’s meeting.

The teacher was in the foregin language department, teaching Italian, and English as a Second Language.

A video that reportedly captured the incident went viral last year after parents complained that Bradford administration wasn’t doing enough to correct the issue.

Since then KUSD has worked to make sure that its racial sensitivity training is up to date.

