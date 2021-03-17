Stand Off with Kenosha Police Ends Peacefully

Kenosha Police reported a stand off that took place near the the 1100 block of 61st, during the 5pm hour on Tuesday (3/16/21).

Kenosha Police report that the incident has ended peacefully, and without injuries. Police remain in the area continuing their investigation!

In addition, Kenosha Police report there’s NO longer a threat to the community, or the surrounding regarding this incident. The investigation remains open and active.

More details to follow, when they are made available.