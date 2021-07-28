Breaking: Woman Killed in Wednesday Morning Shooting in Lake County

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (7-28-21)

(North Chicago, IL) One person is dead after a shooting in North Chicago. Lake County Major Crimes Task Force officials say they were called around 1:20 on Wednesday morning in the area of 17th Street and Park Avenue, for shots fired and a large fight. When they arrived they found a 21-year-old woman who had been shot, and a male attempting to render aid…the woman was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later. She has not been identified. Two vehicles and a residence in the area also suffered damage but there were no additional injuries. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.