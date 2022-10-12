Brett Favre says he’s ‘unjustly smeared’ in welfare case

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Retired Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre says he’s being “unjustly smeared in the media” about a Mississippi welfare scandal.

That includes coverage about payments he received to help fund a volleyball arena at the university he attended and where his daughter was playing the sport.

Favre issued a statement to Fox News Digital on Tuesday. He says he did not know money designated for welfare recipients was going to him or the University of Southern Mississippi.

The state Department of Human Services is suing Favre and others to recover misspent welfare money.

Mississippi Auditor Shad White says Favre knew that money paid to him had come from the state welfare agency.