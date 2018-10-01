Brewers-Cubs to Play Tiebreaker Monday

CHICAGO, IL (AP) — It’s going to take a 163rd game to decide the National League Central and NL West titles after all four contenders won on Sunday.

Anthony Rizzo had four hits and scored three times as the Cubs doubled up the Cardinals, 10-5 to force a playoff game with Milwaukee for the NL Central championship. Rizzo picked up his 100th RBI with a tiebreaking double while Chicago was scoring four times in the third to erase a 2-0 deficit. Kris Bryant lined a two-run double and Willson Contreras added a two-run homer to make it an 8-2 game in the fifth.

The Cubs completed their victory after the Brewers clobbered the Tigers, 11-0 to keep their share of the NL Central lead. Jesus Aguilar and Travis Shaw homered to back Gio Gonzalez, who scattered three hits over five innings. Aguilar had three RBIs and MVP candidate Christian Yelich (YEH’-lihch) went 0-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored.

Jose Quintana will take the mound for Chicago versus the Brewers, who will likely go with Jhoulys Chacin.