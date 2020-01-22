Brewers home ballpark to be renamed American Family Field

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers home ballpark will have a new name next year after a 20-year deal with Miller comes to an end.

American Family Insurance announced Tuesday evening that Miller Park will become American Family Field next Jan. 1. A new logo and other branding elements will be revealed later.

The Brewers a year ago announced the 15-year naming rights deal with American Family, but the name of the ballpark wasn’t known until now. No terms of the agreement were announced.

The deal with Miller was worth $40 million. The brewing company, now MillerCoors, showed little or no interest in extending the naming rights.