MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jhoulys Chacin and the Milwaukee bullpen kept in control, Mike Moustakas contributed two more big hits and the Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 4-0 for a 2-0 lead in their NL Division Series. The Brewers won their 10th straight game going back to their impressive finish to the regular season. Game 3 is Sunday at Coors Field. Another win, and Milwaukee is into the NL Championship Series for the first time since its previous postseason appearance in 2011.