Brice Turang’s RBI grounder in the eighth gives the Brewers a 1-0 win over the Cubs

Milwaukee Brewers’ Brice Turang yells back at his teammates in the dugout after hitting an RBI single off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Julian Merryweather during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

By SCOTT HELD Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Brice Turang drove in the only run with a grounder in the eighth inning to spoil a superb start by Chicago’s Jameson Taillon, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cubs 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Trevor Megill worked the ninth for his 20th save and made a winner of Elvis Peguero (6-3), the second of four Milwaukee relievers.

Taillon (7-5) worked the first 7 1/3 innings for Chicago, but left after giving up a pair of singles. Julian Merryweather, fresh off the injured list, came on to give up Turang’s two-out grounder that scored Jake Bauers.

“Our pitchers were shutting them down,” Turang said. “I was just happy to get a run in.”

The Cubs loaded the bases in the eighth against Jared Koenig but came up empty after the left-hander got pinch-hitter David Bote to fly out.

Colin Rea went the first five innings for the Brewers, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out eight. He loaded the bases in the second but escaped by inducing an inning-ending groundout.

“It’s a good win,” Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy said. “We kept our poise.”

Taillon, seeking to win his fourth straight start, allowed four hits and three walks with three strikeouts.

“The results were pretty good,” Taillon said. “Honestly, I didn’t feel my best, but that’s kind of been a common theme this year. Just find a way to get it done and find a way to get creative with the pitch mix and get contact on my terms and my pitches in my good areas.”

Nico Hoerner had a pair of hits for the Cubs.

The game began almost 90 minutes late after a quick but lighting-heavy thunderstorm.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: All-Star OF Christian Yelich left in the sixth with back tightness, and Murphy said he feared that Yelich would require a stint on the injured list. … Koenig took a grounder from Hoerner off the back of his right thigh in the eighth but stayed on the mound after a visit from the training staff.

UP NEXT

The Cubs send LHP Justin Steele (2-4, 3.07 ERA) to the mound for Wednesday’s series finale. Milwaukee is planning a bullpen game.

