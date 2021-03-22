Bristol Man Arrested in Fatal Lake County “Road Rage” Incident

Mugshot released by Lake County Sheriff's Office

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (3-22-21)

(Waukegan, IL) A Wisconsin man has been charged in a fatal crash from last year that authorities called “road rage related.” Joshua Bailey of Bristol, Wisconsin is accused of intentionally causing a crash last October that left an Antioch man dead, and two others injured. Sheriff’s officials say a thorough investigation into the incident led to 350-thousand-dollars worth of warrants for the 24-year-old’s arrest. Bailey was picked up in Kenosha County, and is now charged with three felonies including reckless homicide, aggravated reckless driving, and aggravated street racing.

The official Lake County Sherrif’s report can be found here: https://www.lakecountyil.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2707