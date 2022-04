The alleged New York Subway shooter Frank James has connections to the area.

TMJ 4 news reports that James purchased fireworks at Phantom Fireworks in Caledonia in June of last year.

Some of those items may have appeared in a picture from the shooting scene where dozens were injured.

Frank James also reportedly has a Milwaukee address and his social media connects him back to the area.

There is no video of the fireworks purchase so the retailer can’t officially confirm James was at the store.