Brown Convicted of Shooting K9 Deputy Riggs

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Illinois man who is accused of shooting and injuring K9 Officer Riggs has been convicted of the charges against him.

Among the most serious convictions for Allan Brown is three felony counts of recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon.

Brown was wanted for homicide in Illinois when he was located in a stolen vehicle in Kenosha County.

When Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputies tried to apprehend him he fled on foot.

Riggs subdued the suspect by biting him but Brown struck back by shooting Riggs in the head.

Brown was arrested while Riggs was rushed to emergency surgery.

He survived his injuries and returned to duty.

Brown will be sentenced in May.