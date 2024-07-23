Buffalo Grove Fire Claims Life of Male Resident, Investigation Underway

Buffalo Grove, IL (WLIP)–A fire in Buffalo Grove resulted in the death of a male resident and is under investigation.

On Monday, July 22, 2024, at around 10:22 a.m., a fire broke out in the 600 block of Woodhollow Lane.

Firefighters arrived quickly to find heavy flames in the garage, which had spread to the house.

A male victim was discovered in the garage and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office confirmed the 39-year-old resident’s death was due to thermal injuries and inhalation of combustion products.

The incident is under investigation by local authorities and the Illinois State Fire Marshal.