Buffalo Grove Man Gets Federal Time in Escort Case

(Chicago, IL) A Buffalo Grove man will serve just over 2 years after a guilty plea on federal charges.

Scott Kennedy was hit with 25 months in prison on a federal wire fraud charge. Kennedy was accused of hiring an escort after his divorce in 2012, and letting her rack up large of amounts of purchases on the corporate credit card from his employer.

Between Kennedy, and the escort…who is also facing charges…the pair was accused of racking up just under 6-million-dollar on the account of French drug delivery device maker Nemera, who employed the 46-year-old.