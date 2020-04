The City of Kenosha will temporarily close its Bulk and Recycling drop off site as of April 7th; it will reopen April 30th. The Concrete and Brick/block drop off site will be closed on April 10th in observance of Good Friday, it will reopen on April 13th. Regular trash pick-up will happen as scheduled on Good Friday, but if you want to schedule a curbside bulk pickup with the city it must be done by Thursday April 9th at the latest.