Burn Ban In Effect For City of Kenosha

Numerous communities around Kenosha County have put burn bans in place as our drought conditions continue.

That means no recreational or any other kind of burning is allowed in the city of Kenosha, the villages of Pleasant Prairie and Somers, and the Town of Wheatland among others.

Grilling is allowed outdoors for electric, gas or charcoal grills but grills that burn wood are not allowed.

A press release from the city of Kenosha says that all communities in the county have some kind of burning restrictions in place.