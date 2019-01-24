Campaigns spend record $93M in Wisconsin gubernatorial race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A watchdog group says campaign spending reached a state record of $93 million during Wisconsin’s 2018 gubernatorial race between Republican Scott Walker and Democrat Tony Evers.

A review by the group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign found that Walker and outside backers invested roughly $58 million into the former governor’s failed attempt at a third term. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Evers and outside groups put about $35 million into the campaign that ended in his victory.

Campaign spending last year topped the 2014 gubernatorial race between Walker and Democrat Mary Burke by $11 million.

Matt Rothschild is the executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign. He says big spending gives campaigns an advantage but doesn’t guarantee a win. Rothschild expects the 2022 race for governor to top $100 million.