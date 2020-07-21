Can You Survive This Podcast? Ep 1. – Robert O’Neill

Join host Cade Courtley – former Navy SEAL, CIA contractor, preeminent survivalist and best-selling author – as he explores hypothetical life-threatening situations and asks a simple question: Will you be a survivor, or a statistic?

On this episode, Cade catches up with fellow SEAL teammate Rob O’Neill as they discuss HELL WEEK, killing Osama bin Laden and… craft beer! Listen as they share never-before-heard accounts of some of the most consequential SEAL operations of the last 20 years… straight from the men who were the tip of the spear in America’s war on terror.