Can You Survive This Podcast? Ep 1. – Robert O’Neill
Join host Cade Courtley – former Navy SEAL, CIA contractor, preeminent survivalist and best-selling author – as he explores hypothetical life-threatening situations and asks a simple question: Will you be a survivor, or a statistic?
On this episode, Cade catches up with fellow SEAL teammate Rob O’Neill as they discuss HELL WEEK, killing Osama bin Laden and… craft beer! Listen as they share never-before-heard accounts of some of the most consequential SEAL operations of the last 20 years… straight from the men who were the tip of the spear in America’s war on terror.
From earthquakes to home invasions… tsunamis to global pandemics… each episode puts you smack in the middle of a new disaster scenario and provides the essential tools, knowledge and confidence necessary to face any potentially deadly event – and most importantly: SURVIVE.
Knowledge is power, people. Can You Survive This Podcast?