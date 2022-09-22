Canada To Drop Vaccine Mandate At Border Sept. 30

TORONTO (AP) – An official familiar with the matter says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signed off on Canada dropping the vaccine requirement for people who enter Canada at the end of September.

Canada, like the United States, requires foreign nationals to be vaccinated when entering the country.

No change in the mandate is expected in the U.S. in the near term.

Unvaccinated foreign travelers who are allowed to enter Canada are currently subject to mandatory arrival tests and a 14-day quarantine.

The official says that Trudeau has agreed to let a cabinet order enforcing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements at the border expire Sept. 30.