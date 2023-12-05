Candidates For Kenosha Mayor Up To 8

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, voters wait in line outside a polling center on Election Day, in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Two more people have tossed their names into the hat to run for Kenosha’s mayor.

The latest candidates are retiree Mary Morgan as well as Elizabeth Garcia who served on Kenosha County’s Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission.

Their entrance into the race to replace the retiring John Antaramian makes eight total candidates circulating petitions to get on the April 2024 ballot.

Morgan and Garcia join alderman David Bogdala, Lydia Spottswood, Randall Delaney, Koerri Elijah Washington, Steven Van Beckum, and Andreas Meyer.

If more than two of the candidates get enough signatures a primary election will be held in February.