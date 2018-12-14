Cardinali Announces He’s Not Running Again

KENOSHA, WI–A Kenosha County Supervisor says he will not run for reelection because of the frequent attacks against him and the state of local politics. 15th district County Board Supervisor Joe Cardinali told WLIP News that while being appointed to the County Board earlier this year was one of most humbling events of his life, several attacks against him have taken their toll.

“Since I’ve gotten on (the county board) I’ve had a stream of nasty attacks against me simply because of political differences,” Cardinali said.

He says that the nasty state of national politics has trickled down to the local level.

“Everybody can agree that national level politics has gotten so filled with hate and anger…and all the nastiness. It trickles down to local levels and Kenosha is no different.”

Earlier this year allegations that Cardinali harassed a woman were dismissed in court. Cardinali says his departure is not connected to that case.

You can hear Cardinali’s entire interview with WLIP News Director Pete Serzant below.