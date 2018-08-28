Cardinali Fights Harassment, Stalking Accusations

KENOSHA, WI–A Kenosha County Board Supervisor is being accused of harassing and stalking a woman. A temporary restraining order has been issued against Supervisor Joe Cardinali after he was sworn in on the County Board last week. The 22 year old was appointed to the board to fill a vacancy.

A 49 year old woman-who reportedly works on the Randy Bryce campaign-alleges that Cardinali sent her numerous text messages and phone calls over the course of six months. He also approached her at Democratic Party events. She alleges that he was seeking a sexual relationship with her, and that when she told him to stop he threatened her.

Cardinali is alleged to have said that he has “power” in the community in order to intimate her. At a hearing yesterday for a permanent injunction in the case Cardinali said that the messages were mutually flirtatious and denied the accusations.

The two sides agreed to take the issue back up at a hearing in November-after the midterm elections.