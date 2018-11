Carthage Basketball on WLIP!

Join the voice of Carthage sports, John Weiser as he calls all the exciting Carthage Red Men basketball action. Check out the full schedule below.

Carthage Red Men/Lady Reds 2018-19 Basketball on WLIP

Tuesday November 13 Lady Reds vs Ripon College 6:45 pm

Friday November 16 Red Men vs North Central (MN) 6:45 PM

Sunday November 18 Red Men vs TBA 1:45 PM

Tuesday November 20 Lady Reds at Calvin College 5:45 PM

Sunday November 25 Lady Reds vs Cornell College 2:45 PM

Wednesday November 28 Red Men vs Olivet College 6:45 PM

Saturday December 1 DH: Lady Reds @ Illinois Wesleyan 4:45 PM

Red Men @ Illinois Wesleyan 7pm

Wednesday December 5 Red Men vs North Park University 6:45 PM

Saturday December 8 DH: Lady Reds vs Elmhurst College 4:45 PM

Red Men vs Elmhurst College 6:45 PM

Monday December 17 Red Men vs Eastern Conn. State

@ Miami, Fl 10:45 AM

Wednesday December 19 Red Men vs Penn State Harrisburg

@ Miami, FL 4:45 PM

Thursday December 27 Lady Reds vs Ohio Northern Univ

@ Las Vegas, NV 3:45 PM

Saturday December 29 Lady Reds vs Gettysburg College

@ Las Vegas, NV 3:45 PM

Wednesday January 2 Lady Reds vs North Park University 6:45 PM

Saturday January 5 DH: Lady Reds vs Millikin University 4:45 PM

Red Men vs Millikin University 6:45 PM

Wednesday January 9 Red Men vs Carroll University 6:45 PM

Saturday January 12 DH: Lady Reds @ Augustana College 4:45 PM

Red Men @ Augustana College 6:45 PM

Wednesday January 16 Lady Reds vs Carroll University 6:45 PM

Saturday January 19 DH: Lady Reds @ Millikin University 1:45 PM

Red Men @ Millikin University 4pm

Wednesday January 23 Lady Reds @ Elmhurst College 6:45 PM

Saturday January 26 DH: Lady Reds vs Wheaton College 4:45 PM

Red Men vs Wheaton College 6:45 PM

Wednesday January 30 Red Men @ Elmhurst College 6:45 PM

Saturday February 2 DH: Lady Reds vs Illinois Wesleyan 4:45 PM

Red Men vs Illinois Wesleyan 7pm

Wednesday February 6 Lady Reds vs North Central College 6:45 PM

Saturday February 9 DH: Lady Reds @ North Park University 4:45 PM

Red Men @ North Park University 7pm

Wednesday February 13 Red Men vs North Central College 6:45 pM

Saturday February 16 DH: Lady Reds vs Augustana College 4:45 PM

Red Men vs Augustana College 7pm

Tuesday February 19 Lady Reds/ Red Men CCIW Tournament Quarterfinal TBA

Friday February 22 Lady Reds/Red Men CCIW Tournament Semi-Final TBA

Saturday February 23 Lady Reds/Red Men CCIW Tournament Final TBA

Friday/Saturday March 1-2 NCAA Division III Tournament 1st/2nd Round TBA

Friday/Saturday March 8/9 NCAA Division III Tournament Regional Semi/Finals TBA

Friday/Saturday March 15/16 NCAA Division III Final Four TBA

(All times are broadcast times)

