Carthage College Selected to Host 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Volleyball Final Four and Championship Matches

KENOSHA, Wis. – The Carthage Athletic Department announced today that the college has been chosen to host the upcoming 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Volleyball Final Four and Championship, taking place on April 22 and April 23 in 2022.

“We’re incredibly excited for this opportunity that our student-athletes, coaches, department, college, and the town of Kenosha can share in celebrating,” said Director of Athletics Nate Stewart . “It will take plenty of work and planning, but we’re prepared to host a national championship in Kenosha, and have the top-notch facilities and staff members to do it.”

After a change from the originally planned location of Canton, Ohio, the bid for this coming spring’s tournament was opened back up nationally, with Carthage earning the chance to host again after doing so in 2018.