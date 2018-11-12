Carthage Ends Football Season with a Win

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. – The Carthage College Red Men won their 2018 finale on Saturday, defeating the Augustana College Vikings in Rock Island, Illinois, 38-9.

The win ends the season for the Red Men at 4-6 and 4-5 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, while the Vikings end the season at 4-6 and 3-6 in the league.

Carthage opened the game up in the second quarter, after leading 7-2 through the first, with 17 points to take a 24-2 lead at the half. The 17-0 second quarter run was part of a 31-straight unanswered points by the Red Men to run away with the win.

The Red Men seniors shined in the win with Lafayette McGary posting his fifth 100-plus yard performance of the season, with 147 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries. With the 147 yards, McGary eclipsed the 1000-yard milestone for the first time in his career and is the ninth Red Men to reach the mark in a season in program history. The last to rush for 1000 yards was Dante Washington in 2004. McGary finishes his season with 1057 yards on 231 carries and had 11 touchdowns.

Through the air, senior wide receivers Kyle Kesul and Evan French each had a touchdown with Kesul’s becoming the first of his career on as he finished with a pair of catches for 30 yards. His first quarter touchdown on the Red Men’s second possession of the game was the opening touchdown of the game, as Colton Klein found him for a 17-yard touchdown pass. French led Carthage in receiving once again on Saturday, as the senior caught a game-high six passes for 97 yards, with his touchdown coming on a 19-yard pass from Bret Patton in the second quarter. For Patton, a wide receiver, it was his first touchdown pass of his career.

Making his first career start on Saturday, quarterback Colton Klein was an efficient 16-25 for 191 yards and one touchdown.

Lance Unland was a perfect 6-6 on the day, going 5-5 on PAT’s and kicking a 22-yard field goal with a second remaining in the first half.

Emmet Trost led the Red Men defense with nine tackles on the day with 1.5 for loss and one sack. Kevin O’Boyle and Albert Rogalski each recorded seven tackles in the win and Djogi Bumba, Kameron Stubblefield and Gabe Villa each had one sack and Dylan Ramirez and Jeremy Behnkehad .5 sacks apiece.

The Red Men defense also forced four Viking turnovers in the win, as Connor Calvert picked off a pair of passes and Michael Keys Jr. had the third. Bobby Baker forced a fumble that Amani Dennisscooped up.