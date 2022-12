KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Carthage Firebird men used a hot shooting first half to defeat Ripon 89-69.

The Firebirds came out of the gate with a 16-point lead and never looked back.

For the second-straight game, AJ Johnson led the Firebirds in points with 24.

Johnson shot 10-14 from the field and grabbed five rebounds.

The Firebirds improve to 4-1 and open CCIW Conference play at Elmhurst Saturday.