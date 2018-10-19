Carthage Hosts North Central; Millikin on Military Appreciation Day

KENOSHA, WI–The Carthage Red Men host North Central at Art Keller Field tomorrow afternoon. Carthage is hosting their inaugural Military Appreciation Day. As part of Military Appreciation Day, free admission will be offered for active-duty military, their dependents, veterans and military retirees with military ID or dependent ID.

Tailgating opens at 11:00 a.m.; and fans are invited to stay afterwards and enjoy a soccer doubleheader, as the men’s and women’s soccer programs play host to Millikin University. The Lady Reds will start the evening at 5:00 p.m., while the Red men will take on the Big Blue men’s squad at approximately 7:30 p.m.

For the football game John Weiser will have our pregame at 12:30 tomorrow afternoon; kick at the Keller is at 1 o’clock.