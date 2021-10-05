Carthage Quarterback Bryce Lowe Adds D3football.com National Team of the Week Honor

KENOSHA, Wis. – D3football.com announced their national team of the week on Tuesday, naming Carthage’s Bryce Lowe as the quarterback.

The Lutz, Fla. native helped the Firebirds hold their undefeated conference record this past weekend, as they picked up a 63-42 win at Millikin.

Completing 17 of 23 passes for 336 yards and six touchdowns through the air while adding a score on the ground, Lowe set or tied Carthage records for touchdown passes in a game, total touchdowns accounted for in a game, and points scored in a game. The freshman now has 10 passing touchdowns over the past two weeks, and has been named the CCIW’s offensive player of the week twice.

Lowe and the rest of the Carthage football team are set to welcome the top-ranked team in the country this weekend, as they host North Central for a noon kickoff on Saturday, October 9th.

Our coverage on AM 1050 WLIP begins with John Weiser at 11:45am.