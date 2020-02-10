Carthage Sweeps Basketball Double Header

Pete Serzant, WLIP Sports

Decatur, Il—The Carthage Red Men picked up their third straight victory with a 68-63 win over Millikin.

Jordon Kedrowski led the way for the Red Men finishing with 23 points.

Sean Johnson almost finished with a double-double collecting 17 points and nine rebounds.

The Red Men host North Park on Wednesday,. 6:45 PM here with John Weiser on WLIP.

The Lady Reds scored 21 points in both the third and fourth quarters Saturday night, guiding them over Millikin 58-49.

Autumn Kalis led the Lady Reds with 21 points tonight, her eighth game hitting 20 points or more this season.

Head Coach Tim Bernero told WLIP’s John Weiser that he felt his team handled the match-up well.

The Reds are at North Park Wednesday.