Case Continued Against Tolefree

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI—The former Bradford High School Dean who is accused of having sex with a student more than a decade ago appeared in court yesterday.

42 year old Curtiss Tolefree allegedly carried on the affair with the 17 year old student for about a year beginning in 2008. The woman-who is now 28-alleges that the two had sexual contact in his school office, home, vehicle, and other places.

The court commissioner continued the case against Tolefree, who received a signature bond and was released. He’s currently on leave from his job as principal at a Lake County School. He’s due in court later this month.