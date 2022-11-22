Catholic Monument Vandalized

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A monument outside of a Kenosha Catholic Church was vandalized this weekend.

Spray painted letters were discovered on an icon depicting Christ, however the message was not immediately apparent.

The cost to clean up the graffiti is also not known.

A quick Google search of the message left on the monument outside the front of St Peter’s Catholic Church on 30th Avenue did not yield any clear results but the message may be associated with an ancient Egyptian deity.

Kenosha Police were called to the scene and a criminal complaint was filed but there are few leads in the case.