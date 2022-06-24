CDC Green Lights Moderna COVID Shots for Older Kids

NEW YORK (AP) – There is now a second COVID-19 option for kids ages 6 to 17 in the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday announced it is recommending Moderna shots as an option for school-age kids and teens.

This group has been able to get shots made by Pfizer since last year.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the shots – full-strength doses for children ages 12 to 17 and half-strength for those 6 to 11.

The doses are to be given about a month apart.

Moderna officials have said they expect to later offer a booster to all kids ages 6 to 17.