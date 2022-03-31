CDC: Pandemic Taking Toll On Teen Mental Health

NEW YORK (AP) – New research says more than 4 in 10 U.S. high school students said they felt persistently sad or hopeless during the pandemic.

The findings support earlier warnings that pandemic isolation from school closures and lack of social gatherings has taken a toll on young people’s mental health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the reports Thursday.

They’re based on anonymous online surveys of about 7,700 public and private high school students from 128 schools during the first six months of 2021.

It is based on a similar survey the CDC conducts every other year in schools.