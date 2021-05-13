CDC says, in most cases, Vaccinated Americans do not need to wear masks

The CDC stated today that people who have been vaccinated in the US for Covid 19, can now roam free in most public places without having to wear a mask.

There are more than 117 million people that have received their vaccinations in the country, which is about 35 percent of the population.

Public transportation, such as buses, trains and airplanes will still have restrictions for masks still in place, along with health care settings, or where state and local facilities require them.

This puts in place President Biden’s goal of having 70 percent of Americans vaccinated by July 4th.