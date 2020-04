Health officials are now recommending that we wear cloth masks when going out in public and where social distancing can be difficult. But what kind of homemade masks are most effective in stopping the spread of the virus? Guy Santelli, with the Kenosha Fire Safety and Prevention Bureau told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that there are a few guidelines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have created a video on how to easily make a homemade mask: