Celebrate America in Kenosha this weekend

It’s Independence Day weekend and Kenosha’s Celebrations are returning to normal this year. Celebrate America returns to Kenosha’s lakefront. The carnival gets underway this afternoon and the popular Dock Dogs show will have multiple performances tomorrow and Sunday. Meredith Jumisko, with Visit Kenosha, told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha about Celebrate America!

Kenosha Police have announced numerous traffic flow changes and road closures for this weekend, including on Simmons Island on July 4th. Additionally there are numerous transit options available including free rides on Kenosha’s streetcars on Sunday.