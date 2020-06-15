Cell Phone Outages Reported Across U.S.

Portland, Ore. – Is your cell phone working today? If not, you’re not alone! Some wireless carriers are reporting outages around the nation this afternoon. According to the tech service-tracker website Down Detector,T-Mobile has over 93,000 reports of outages so far today. Other carriers like Verizon and AT&T were also reportedly down for some time in cities like New York and California. Outages have also been reported in Oregon, Florida, Texas, Georgia, and the Washington, DC area. Business Insider reports that AT&T told them its “network is operating normally.” A Verizon spokesperson also told Business Insider the carrier is “operating at normal service levels.” Customers have been sounding off on social media, most are not happy.