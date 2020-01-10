Central Beat Badger; Full Schedule Friday

Pete Serzant, WLIP Sports

KENOSHA, WI—The Westosha Central Falcons defeated Lake Geneva Badger 53-42. The Falcons play at Bradford on Wednesday. Elsewhere…HOPE Christian 86 Christian Life 60.

Girls: Martin Luther 80 St Joseph 71; Shoreland Lutheran 45 St Cat’s 36;

Tonight…Park at Bradford; Tremper at Horlick; Indian Trail at Case; St Cat’s at Shoreland; Wilmot at Waterford; St Joe’s at Racine Lutheran; Cristo Rey Jesuit at Christian Life

Girls: Bradford at Park; Tremper at Horlick; Case at Indian Trail; Badger at Central; Wilmot at Waterford; Mountain Top Christian at Reuther