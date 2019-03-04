Central Defeats Wilmot; Set to Play Elkhorn in Sectional Semis

KENOSHA, WI–Central advances with a 71-39 win over Wilmot Saturday night. Jaden Zackery led the way with 30 points in the victory, freshman Jack Rose also finished in double digits with 12 points. Coach James Hylberg told WLIP that he and his players see this year’s run as a continuation of what started a year ago.

Central next plays the Elkhorn Elks who advanced with a 56-50 upset win over East Troy. Thursday’s WIAA Sectional Semi-final will be played in Burlington-the same floor where Central advanced in the same round a year ago.

The Falcons handed the Elks their only two losses on the year. We’ll have the game for you here on WLIP, Pregame at 6:45 PM; Tip off is set for 7.