KENOSHA, WI—The Westosha Central Falcons advance to Saturday’s WIAA Regional Final with a 66-30 win over Waterford.

They’ll face the Wilmot Panthers who came from behind to eliminate Jefferson 63-56.

WLIP will carry that game live Saturday at 6:45 PM.

Elsewhere, Indian Trail fell to Racine Horlick 60-51; Madison LaFollette 82-66; Tremper lost to Racine Park 69-51.