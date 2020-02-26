Changes to be Filed in House Shooting

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Charges are expected to be filed today in a January incident in which shots were fired into a Kenosha home.

A 20 year old Kenosha man is in custody in the incident in which a group of eight people fired 13 bullets into a home on 62nd Street and 18th Avenue. Another bullet hit the house next door. No injuries were reported.

Prosecutors say that the incident may be gang related. According to the police reports, the group arrived at the home on Jan 17th in a vehicle driven by 20 year old James Daniels.

The group exited the Jeep, peppered the house with bullets, before fleeing. Daniels turned himself in Saturday and is being held on a temporary $50,000 bond.

Of the other suspects involved, several are thought to be juveniles.